Meyer Burger Adds Solar Roof Tiles to Product Portfolio

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd is expanding its product portfolio with a roof-integrated high-performance solar system that can be installed easily just like traditional roof tiles. The company has acquired the full intellectual property related to a solar roof tile solution from a German engineering service provider specializing in photovoltaics and electric mobility, including all associated patents, certifications and German national technical approval.

The solution has already been certified according to IEC 61215 and IEC 61730.

“Integrated solar roof systems still represent a market niche today. With our novel solar tile solution, we plan to take roof-integrated solutions out of the niche and into a larger market. It thus perfectly complements our portfolio of premium solar products and is another logical step within our growth strategy,” says Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger. “There is a huge dormant potential for rooftop photovoltaics today because in many situations, standard modules are not an option for various reasons, but existing roof-integrated solutions do not represent a satisfactory solution for the customer either. Our heterojunction HJT/SmartWire technology combined with a sophisticated roof-tile system integration now enables a truly unique product.”

Target applications include private roof installations for new build or replacement roofing, properties in renovation and historic preservation areas, homes with limited roof loads, and roof installations with particular aesthetic requirements. First deliveries are scheduled for the second half of 2022.