Meyer Burger Infuses Sustainably Produced Modules into European Supply Chain

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd., a global engineering company, has secured supply contracts with several suppliers for sustainably produced wafers – securing new production of high-efficiency solar cells and modules.

Production will start in the second quarter and will comprise an annual nominal capacity of 400 MW. Meyer’s wafers are made from ultra-pure silicon – the basic material from which the company manufactures its solar cells. All suppliers assured the wafers are made of polysilicon, which comes from the European manufacturer Wacker.

“By disclosing the supply chain, we underline our high standards for the sustainability of our products,” says Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger. “We not only want to produce the best solar modules but also the cleanest. Our new patent-protected technology allows the use of particularly thin wafers, which can only be produced with high-quality polysilicon. Our goal is to source as many components of our product as possible in Europe.”

Meyer Burger says it plans to build an annual production capacity of 5 GW each of solar cells and modules by 2026.