Meyer Burger Plans 400 MW Solar Module Manufacturing Facility in Arizona

Meyer Burger Technology AG is establishing a production site for high-performance solar modules in Goodyear, Ariz. The investment is an important step in meeting Meyer Burger’s commitments to produce modules near end-customers, source material from regional suppliers, and improve overall sustainability by reducing transportation emissions and optimizing the carbon footprint of the company’s solar modules.

The Arizona site selection follows the company’s announcement in September of this year to establish its first manufacturing facility outside of Europe in the United States. The company’s partnerships tied to the site include the City of Goodyear, Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) and the State of Arizona.

“Meyer Burger is thrilled to be establishing roots in Arizona and expanding our footprint to the United States,” says CEO Gunter Erfurt. “My sincere thanks to our partners in Arizona for their support throughout this process. Solar energy will be critical to achieving U.S. and global clean energy goals, and our proprietary heterojunction cell technology and patented SmartWire module technology enable us to produce products of the highest quality and performance in order to offer our customers economically competitive solar components.”

Initial annual production capacity of the facility will be 400 MW and will include capabilities to manufacture solar modules for residential, commercial/industrial rooftop and utility-scale applications.

“We are thrilled Meyer Burger has chosen Goodyear for their first manufacturing facility in the U.S.,” states Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. “The company’s new solar module manufacturing facility will further enhance Arizona’s standout reputation as a renewable energy leader. In thanking all the partners involved, I want to specifically recognize the crucial partnership of the late Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord, whose record of service will continue to have a positive impact on Goodyear for years to come.”

Production is expected to be operational by the end of 2022, creating an initial 250 manufacturing jobs, and over 500 jobs at full 1.5 GW capacity.

“I am very pleased to welcome Meyer Burger to our community,” comments Mayor of Goodyear Joe Pizzillo. “The decision to make a large investment in our community shows Goodyear is an excellent location for advanced manufacturing businesses. Our highly skilled workforce, modern infrastructure, and low cost of doing business has created an environment where companies can thrive. This project will create hundreds of new jobs, and I thank Meyer Burger for its investment in our city.”

“By bringing advanced manufacturing sector jobs and the company’s North American headquarters to Greater Phoenix, Meyer Burger will create invaluable employment opportunities and environmental progress,” adds Chris Camacho, GPEC’s president and CEO. “This region is poised to be a global leader in this critical sector, and we are excited to welcome a sustainability innovator to the market.”

Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, agrees, expressing her support for Meyer Burger as they join other companies in the state’s renewable energy and manufacturing industries.