Meyer Burger Plans 400 MW U.S. Solar Module Manufacturing Facility

Meyer Burger Technology AG is establishing a production site for high-performance solar modules in the U.S. This investment is in line with Meyer Burger’s commitments to produce modules near end-customers, source material from regional suppliers, and improve overall sustainability by reducing transportation emissions and optimizing the carbon footprint of the company’s solar modules. This approach also reduces supply chain delays and provides flexibility and resilience for Meyer Burger’s customers.

The company is currently in discussions with several U.S. states to determine the final site location. A decision is expected by the end of 2021. The initial production capacity will be 400 MW with potential for further growth to multiple GW capacity. It will include capabilities to manufacture solar modules for residential, commercial/industrial rooftop and utility-scale applications. Production is expected to be operational by the end of 2022, and, at full capacity, the new facility is expected to employ hundreds of skilled manufacturing workers.

“Meyer Burger is thrilled to be expanding our production footprint to the U.S.,” says CEO Gunter Erfurt. “The United States has a rich history in the solar industry. The world’s first photovoltaic production facility was established in California in the 1970s – well ahead of Europe and Asia. Now it is time to return to the industry’s roots and help end dependency on offshore imports. Our proprietary Heterojunction cell technology and patented SmartWire module technology enable us to produce the highest quality and highest performance products for economically competitive solar energy for our customers.”

Meyer Burger is considering a shortlist of several U.S. states for the company’s facility. Key criteria for site selection include existing facilities, regulatory and tax frameworks, state and local economic development programs, available skilled workforce capacity, proximity to transportation infrastructure, renewable power supply, and local community commitment.

“With this strategic expansion, Meyer Burger will produce the world’s premier solar panels right here in the U.S., unlocking access to clean energy consumers crave,” adds Ardes Johnson, Meyer Burger Americas’ president. “We are encouraged by bipartisan support for domestic manufacturing of solar infrastructure to secure true energy independence and control of our future. It is critical for the U.S. to develop its domestic supply chain and de-risk itself from heavy dependence on Asia. We are excited to contribute to this important goal and are ready to tackle the rapidly increasing demand for clean energy.”