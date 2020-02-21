MGE Increases Ownership in Wisconsin Solar

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) says it has received preliminary approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to move ahead with plans to own an additional 50 MW of the Badger Hollow Solar Farm, known as Badger Hollow II.

Badger Hollow is located in Iowa County, Wis., near the villages of Montfort and Cobb, about 12 miles west of Dodgeville. The 300-MW project is being developed by Chicago-based Invenergy, North America’s largest privately-held renewable energy company.

The second phase of the Badger Hollow Solar Farm is expected to be online in 2021.

“The addition of this cost-effective, locally generated solar energy for all customers will build on the progress we’ve already made toward our goal of net-zero carbon electricity by 2050,” says Jeff Keebler, chairman, president and CEO of MGE.

“It also will help MGE manage long-term costs for our customers as we continue to grow our use of renewable energy and drive carbon out of our energy supply mix,” he adds.

In 2019, MGE received regulatory approval to own 50 MW of the initial phase of the Badger Hollow Solar Farm. Construction of the project is underway.

MGE is targeting net-zero carbon electricity by the year 2050. In the near term, under MGE’s Energy 2030 framework for a more sustainable future, MGE has been working toward carbon dioxide emissions reductions of at least 40% by 2030 from 2005 levels, which is consistent with the U.S. emissions targets established as part of the Paris Agreement on climate change. To reach these goals, MGE is growing its use of renewable energy, engaging customers around energy efficiency and facilitating the electrification of transportation, all of which are key strategies identified by the U.S. for achieving deep decarbonization, notes the company.

Photo: Badger Hollow