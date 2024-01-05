MGE, We Energies Complete Construction on Badger Hollow Farm

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) and We Energies have completed construction on Badger Hollow Solar Farm with the site’s final panels in service, making the Wisconsin project fully operational.

The project, a 300 MW facility located near the communities of Montfort and Cobb in Iowa County, Wis., came online in two 150 MW phases. The second phase began powering customers across the state last month, with the facility’s first phase coming online in 2021.

The project features 830,000 solar panels that track the sun as well as capture energy on both sides. The latter feature is useful in winter when sun reflects off the snow, says the company, in the operations of what it dubs the state’s largest solar farm.

“Wisconsin utilities have a long history of working together, and I appreciate the partnership with We Energies to make this project a great success,” says MGE’s Jeff Keebler. “The completion of Badger Hollow is another step in our ongoing transition to greater use of cost-effective, carbon-free renewable energy to serve all MGE electric customers. By 2030, we expect every MGE electric customer will have 80% fewer carbon emissions from their electricity use simply by being an MGE customer as we work toward our goal of net-zero carbon electricity.”