MGM Resorts Wraps Up 100 MW Solar Project North of Las Vegas

MGM Resorts International has activated a 100 MW solar array in the desert north of Las Vegas, featuring 323,000 panels arranged across 640 acres.

The company is the sole user of the renewable electricity generated, producing up to 90% of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas daytime power needs, spanning 65 million square feet of buildings across 13 properties and more than 36,000 rooms on the Las Vegas Strip.

The “Mega Solar Array” project was developed in partnership with Invenergy and structured through a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA). In early 2021, Invenergy sold a 75% interest in the project to AEP Renewables

Invenergy Services, a subsidiary of Invenergy, will provide O&M and balance-of-plant services under a long-term agreement.

The launch marks a milestone in MGM Resorts’ long-term climate strategy and significantly accelerates progress toward its 2025 goal to reduce the company’s emissions by 45% per square foot. MGM Resorts also plans to reduce absolute scope one and two GHG emissions 50% by 2030 (2019 base year) and source 100% renewable electricity in the U.S. and 80% globally by 2030.