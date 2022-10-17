Microvast Debuts New Energy Storage System for Renewables

Microvast Holdings Inc., a company that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, has launched its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container.

The ESS Container is designed for energy shifting applications such as renewables integration, peak demand and capacity support. It includes a 20-foot, liquid-cooled battery container with an energy density of 4.3 MWh per container as well as a sixth-generation, advanced battery management system (BMS).

The battery cell and module technology used for the ESS container is built on the performance of Microvast’s lithium-ion battery solutions developed for the commercial electric vehicle (EV) market. The battery cells incorporate Microvast’s 53.5Ah NMC cell technology with 235 Wh/kg of energy density.

“Customers can trust and depend on Microvast’s sixteen years of proven expertise in lithium-ion battery manufacturing and our experience with 30,000 battery systems operational worldwide,” states Zach Ward, president of Microvast Energy.

“The superior performance of our products, domestic production capabilities and our team’s ability to effectively execute large scale utility projects sets Microvast apart. We believe our ESS solutions offer substantial benefits to our customers, including a lower total cost of ownership and expected eligibility for Inflation Reduction Act benefits,” Ward adds. “The positive response we have received from potential customers in the United States speaks volumes. Our future plans include expanding the ESS platform globally, leveraging our existing facilities in Asia and Europe.”

Microvast expects to begin manufacturing ESS Containers in 2023, with shipments anticipated to commence in the second half of 2023.