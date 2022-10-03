Microvast Launches New BESS Division Tied to Solar Projects

Microvast Holdings Inc., a company that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, has launched a new energy division. Microvast Energy designs, develops and manufactures Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that are co-located with solar solutions using Microvast’s battery technology. The engineering, sales, marketing and customer care departments for Microvast Energy are headquartered in Northern Colorado.

Zach Ward has been appointed as president of Microvast Energy, with overall responsibility for the division’s strategic direction, operations, product development, sales and key relationships. He has executed more than 20 GW of utility and distributed generation solar and 500 MWh of energy storage projects.

“We are excited to launch the new Microvast Energy division and support the rapidly growing energy storage market, with an initial focus in the United States,” states Ward. “Our grid-scale BESS solutions provide critical infrastructure capable of addressing the gap between renewable energy supply and peak grid demand. With the recent passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and the construction of our new Tennessee manufacturing facility, we look forward to advancing clean and renewable energy initiatives. Additional details on Microvast’s industry leading BESS solutions will be forthcoming.”

Microvast’s BESS solutions will incorporate battery cells and modules manufactured in Clarksville, Tenn. The Clarksville facility features 650,000 sq. feet of manufacturing space on 85 acres and is expected to create up to 300 new jobs in the region.

“We believe the Clarksville factory will contribute to the resilience of the domestic lithium-ion battery supply chain, create manufacturing jobs, and expand American battery capacity for the US power grid,” says Shane Smith, Microvast’s COO.

Microvast’s new BESS solutions have been developed for grid-scale energy storage projects using the same proven technology as Microvast’s EV batteries.

“We expect the superior performance of our BESS solutions to exceed the expectations of our customers and put us in a leading position to take advantage of the benefits outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act,” Ward adds. “We expect the current electrification trends to further accelerate and keep us very busy.”