Midsummer Opens New Branch in Rome

Midsummer, a Sweden-based developer and supplier of advanced solar energy technology solutions for the production and installation of thin-film solar panels, has established a new branch in Rome, Italy.

The subsidiary is named Midsummer Italia and will carry on activities spanning from the production to the sale of solar panels.

“With their 2 mm thickness, capacity to bend and extreme simplicity of installation our products are at the top end of the spectrum of globally available solar panels. The products are ideal for the newly launched 110% tax rebate that allows homeowners in Italy to install PV systems for free. Our products can stick on thermal coating material and therefore provide an integrated solution to isolate a rooftop and produce electricity,” says Jarno Montella, CEO of Midsummer Italia.

Midsummer is going to invest substantial resources in Italy. The company plans to expand its production capacity by setting up a factory in the south of the country. The factory will have a peak capacity of 50 MW per year. The production output will be sold to private customers through selected Italian partners. The company has also identified opportunities to refurbish older rooftop installations with high feed-in tariffs and old degraded solar panels. By changing some of those panels to Midsummer panels, higher electricity production will be generated and thus increase the value of the installation.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the expansion of Midsummer in Italy. We will be working on many different fronts: production, sales and acquisition of PV assets. My ambition is to contribute to the passion for solar technology,” adds Montella.

Photo: Midsummer’s landing page