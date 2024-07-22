Minnesota PUC Approves Additional 250 MW Solar Project near Sherco Generating Plant

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has approved a site permit for Sherco Solar 3 project, Xcel Energy’s 250 MW solar facility in Clear Lake, Minn.

Upon completion, the projects are expected to have a 710 MW capacity.

The solar generation is set to replace much of the electricity produced by the coal-fired Sherco Generating Plant Unit 2 that ceased operations last year.

“Sherco Solar will help deliver more reliable, affordable and cleaner electricity,” says Katie Sieben, Minnesota Public Utilities Commission chair. “It’s a win for workers, consumers and the environment.”

Construction for this project is anticipated to begin in the fall and completed in 2026.

In addition to the solar facilities, the commission also previously approved a 10 MW battery pilot project at the site featuring an iron-air battery with 100-hour storage capacity.