Mitrex Debuts Solar Panels with 800W Maximum Power Output

Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology, a building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) manufacturer, has released its largest tandem solar panel with a power output of up to 800W.

The Canadian-made panels use monocrystalline silicon solar cells and are equipped with Mitrex’s patented anti-reflecting technology, which optimizes electricity generation. Additionally, Mitrex solar panels come with a 25-year warranty.

“We believe innovation begins with an idea to bring a positive change,” says Danial Hadizadeh, CEO of Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology. “Exploring contemporary renewable opportunities is our way of being the stimulus behind that change. We aim at smoothing the solar transition for hard-to-abate sectors. Reducing CO2 emissions and reaching net zero by utilizing solar energy is our decarbonization roadmap.”

In addition to the 800W panels, Mitrex offers customizable, integrated solar products that generate energy on the external facades of structures. The company also offers end-to-end design, installation and maintenance services.