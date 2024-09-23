Mon Power, Potomac Edison Break Ground on Third Solar Site

FirstEnergy subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison have begun construction on their third utility-scale solar site, in West Virginia.

The 5.75 MW Marlowe solar project is located on a 36-acre property in Berkeley County that was previously an ash disposal site. In 2022, FirstEnergy completed the closure of the landfill, paving the way for its redevelopment. The project is expected to be completed next year.

Mon Power and Potomac Edison are developing five solar projects totalling 50 MW. The companies completed their first solar project at Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, with an 18.9 MW capacity in January and started construction in March at a second site in Rivesville, with a 5.5 MW capacity

Combined, the five projects are expected to create 87,000 solar renewable energy credits.

“The redevelopment of this site into a clean, renewable energy source is aligned with our commitment to support economic growth in West Virginia as well as our efforts to build a more sustainable future for the communities we serve,” says Dan Rossero, vice president of FirstEnergy’s West Virginia Generation