Mon Power, Potomac Edison Submit Application for Solar Energy Projects in West Virginia

Mon Power and Potomac Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp., have submitted an application to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia for approval to build five utility-scale solar energy projects throughout the companies’ West Virginia service territory. Together, the facilities would generate 50 MW of clean, renewable energy to help make West Virginia more attractive for business development.

The application supports a 2020 bill passed by the West Virginia legislature that authorizes electric utilities to own and operate up to 200 MW of renewable generation facilities to help meet the state’s electricity needs. The addition of new renewable generation also encourages economic development in West Virginia, as a growing number of companies require that a portion of the electricity they purchase be generated by renewable sources.

“Many of our customers have expressed strong interest in solar power in recent years, and we are excited about the opportunity to meet the growing demand for renewable energy in our service territory while supporting West Virginia’s economic development goals,” says Jim Myers, president of FirstEnergy’s West Virginia operations.

If the program is approved, Mon Power would build, own and operate the five solar facilities. The energy produced would be available for purchase by Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers in West Virginia. Customers who participate in the program would receive the equivalent of one solar renewable energy credit (SREC) for each MWh of energy purchased. To help ensure the development of clean, renewable energy in the state, the cost of the solar generation would be paid for by Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers in West Virginia through a nominal solar surcharge until all the energy credits are purchased by program participants.

Once approved, procurement, groundbreaking and permitting would begin on the first phase of solar facilities as soon as 2022, with all five expected to be completed before the end of 2025.

Four of the five proposed sites are on property owned by Mon Power or its affiliates, and the fifth location is still under review.

