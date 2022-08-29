Monarch Invests in 113 MW Longbow Solar Project in Texas

Monarch Private Capital, an ESG investment firm, has closed on a tax equity investment in the 113 MW Longbow Solar project located in Brazoria County, Texas, within the ERCOT Houston Zone. The $160 million renewable energy facility will generate clean power.

Expected to be fully operational this year, the Texas Longbow Solar project will bring the firm’s total clean power generation capacity to 1.6 GW DC with the ability to abate nearly 17 million MT CO2e over a 35-year lifespan.

“The closing of Longbow Solar marks yet another significant milestone for Monarch and the continued growth of our renewable energy division,” says Jonathan Gross, director of renewable energy at Monarch. “Solar power is quickly becoming an integral part of the nation’s energy mix and a powerful tool on our quest to fight climate change and foster a better future for our planet and the next generations to inherit it.”

“The 113 MW of clean power generated by the Brazoria County project help diversify the local energy infrastructure, enabling emissions reduction and preserving resource reliability,” states Marsha Harrington, director of renewable energy at Monarch Private Capital. “Our direct investments in renewable energy projects like Longbow support a positive, progressive energy transition and help our clients and communities achieve their sustainability goals.”