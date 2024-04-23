Monarch Private Capital, Elawan Energy Complete Two Texas Solar Projects

By
Kimberly Warner-Cohen
-
0
Dileo Project (Source: Monarch Private Capital)

Monarch Private Capital and Elawan Energy announced the substantial completion of two utility-scale solar projects in Q4 of last year, located in Hill County and Bosque County, Texas.

The Pitts Dudik project has a 60.2 MW capacity. The Dileo project has a 86.6 MW capacity. 

“We’re proud to have joined forces with Elawan Energy on these strategically-sited solar projects,” says Monarch’s Bryan Didier. “Pitts Dudik and Dileo are great examples of tax credit equity investments. Not only are they accelerating the energy transition to sustainable resources, but they are also fostering economic growth, job creation and innovation in their Texas communities.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments