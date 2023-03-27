MPC Energy Solutions Completes 12.3 MW solar plant in Colombia 

MPC Energy Solutions (MPCES) says it has completed construction and grid connection for its Parque Solar Los Girasoles, a solar photovoltaic plant in Colombia, with an installed capacity of 12.3 MW.

Parque Solar Los Girasoles is the third project in the company’s portfolio to commence operations this year, following Santa Rosa & Villa Sol in El Salvador, and Neol CHP in Puerto Rico, and the fourth operational plant overall.

MPC Energy Solutions is selling the generated power through a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Spectrum, a Colombian energy trading firm and electricity supplier. Parque Solar Los Girasoles is located in Colombia’s region of Norte de Santander and will supply around 23 GWh of solar energy per year, helping avoid the emission of close to 100,000 tons of CO2 throughout its lifetime. The project is expected to generate an annual revenue of around $1.3 million during the PPA tenor.

“Parque Solar Los Girasoles is a significant milestone for Colombia’s renewable energy targets, and a testament to our commitment to helping diversify the energy mix in the country and across Latin America”, says Juan Esteban Hernández, head of project development LATAM of MPC Energy Solutions. “We are excited to see our portfolio of operational projects grow and contribute to the region’s energy resilience and next-generation infrastructure.”

MPC Energy Solutions invested $11 million equity to develop and construct the project and intends to secure debt financing post commissioning. Colombian company Socolco S.A.S. acted as the engineering and construction contractor, and key components, such as solar panels supplied by TRINA and inverters by Huawei, were procured by MPCES directly.