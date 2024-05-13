MTE, Silicon Ranch Announce First Utility-Scale Solar Under Expanded TVA Program

Silicon Ranch and Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) are set to partner on the 110 MW Copeland Solar Farm, which the company says will be the largest solar facility to serve a local power company (LPC) directly in the Tennessee Valley.

It is the first large-scale solar facility planned under the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) newly expanded Generation Flexibility Program.

On behalf of MTE, Silicon Ranch will fund, construct, own, operate and maintain the project, located in Cumberland County, Tenn.

“At Silicon Ranch, our number one priority is to support stronger, healthier and more resilient communities through the work that we do, and this mission aligns perfectly with the ethos of America’s electric cooperatives,” says Matt Kisber, co-founder and chairman of Silicon Ranch.

“Silicon Ranch is thrilled to expand this important work with MTE, the region’s largest co-op and an innovative utility that embraces its leadership role to drive the Tennessee Valley forward. We are pleased to have this opportunity to deliver more positive impacts at scale right here at home, and we thank Cumberland County for welcoming us as its newest corporate citizen.”

Construction is slated for completion in 2027.