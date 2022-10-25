N.J. Community College Installs 5.4 MW Solar Project with Luminace

Brookdale Community College in New Jersey has installed parking lot solar canopies on its Lincroft and Wall campuses. The 5.4 MW DC solar project was developed and is owned and operated by Luminace. Luminace is the North American decarbonization-as-a-service business of Brookfield Renewable. Some of the canopies will even feature electric vehicle charging stations.

“Having a solar facility on campus was made possible with the encouragement and support of Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone and the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners,” says David M. Stout, Ph.D., Brookdale’s president. “We are honored to have partnered with Luminace, a pioneer in the renewable energy sector, on this state-of-the-art project. This is a significant step toward being a more green and environmentally friendly campus.”

This project is estimated to yield substantial savings over the next 15 years for Brookdale. “This project demonstrates Luminace’s exceptional turnkey decarbonization solutions by providing solar solutions coupled with EV charging infrastructure at no upfront costs to Brookdale Community College,” comments Brendon Quinlivan, senior vice president of development at Luminace. “We are excited about this project and pleased to build on our extensive history of serving educational sector clients.”