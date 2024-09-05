National Grid Renewables Begins Construction on Dodson Creek Solar Project

National Grid Renewables has begun onsite construction at its 117 MW Dodson Creek Solar Project in Highland County, Ohio, located within the PJM market.

“Dodson Creek is our fourth project to begin construction in Ohio and the second in Highland County,” says Joe Ibrahim, National Grid Renewables’ vice president of Construction and Engineering. “This project is the next chapter in our commitment to helping communities across Ohio realize the economic benefits of the clean energy transition.”

Dodson Creek is contracted with Kiewit as its EPC partner. The project will utilize First Solar’s Series 7 modules developed and produced at its Toledo, Ohio manufacturing facility.

The project is slated to begin operations next year.