National Grid Renewables Breaks Ground on Third ERCOT Solar Project

National Grid Renewables has begun onsite construction at its 270 MW Blevins Solar Project in Falls County, Texas.

Execution of two PPAs for Blevins was announced last year. Additionally, Mortenson Construction will manage construction of the 2,300-acre project, which will use First Solar Series 6 Plus modules.

“Blevins is our third solar project to break ground in the great state of Texas, and our second in Falls County,” says Joe Ibrahim, National Grid Renewables’ vice president of Construction and Engineering.

“We are excited to continue working with community members to bring significant local economic development to the Lonestar State.”

The project is scheduled to begin commercial operation next year.