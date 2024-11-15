National Grid Renewables Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Solar Project

National Grid Renewables has announced the start of onsite construction at its 100 MW Apple River Solar Project in Polk County, Wis.

“As a company founded by a farmer in the Midwest, we have a strong commitment to bolstering rural economies through our renewable energy projects, and it’s exciting to see that growth in western Wisconsin,” says Joe Ibrahim, vice president of Construction at National Grid Renewables.

Construction of the project will be performed by The Boldt Company. Apple River will use First Solar Series 6 Plus bifacial modules.

Once operational, the project will supply power to Xcel Energy to serve its customers across the Upper Midwest.

Apple River is anticipated to begin operation next year.