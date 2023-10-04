National Grid Renewables Energizes 274 MW Solar Project in Ohio

National Grid Renewables has initiated operations at Amazon Solar Farm Ohio – Yellowbud, a 274 MW project located in Ross and Pickaway counties, Ohio.

Located in the PJM market, Yellowbud has an executed power purchase agreement with Amazon for the solar farm.

During operations, Yellowbud is estimated to generate $90 million in tax revenue, jobs, landowner income and charitable initiatives. Additionally, the project supports local organizations and businesses, such as its work with local landscape company Optimal Outdoor Solutions, which recently secured a contract for mowing on the project site, and the employment of a longtime area resident as the onsite plant manager.

“Yellowbud represents a longstanding commitment to bring renewable energy and economic benefit to Ohio residents,” says Blake Nixon, president of National Grid Renewables. “It’s both rewarding and exciting to see the project reach this pivotal point. We are proud to work with customers like Amazon, who share our community-focused values and not only help to bring clean, solar resources onto the electric grid, but also support our efforts to maximize a project’s local economic and social benefits.”