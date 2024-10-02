National Grid Renewables Signs PPA with Microsoft

National Grid Renewables has executed a PPA with Microsoft for its Portage Solar Project, a 250 MW development located in Portage County, Wis.

“It’s exciting to see business development and economic growth in our neighboring state of Wisconsin,” says Blake Nixon, president of National Grid Renewables.

“Through our contract with Microsoft, we are providing Wisconsin residents direct and indirect revenue streams from Portage Solar. The project will not only benefit the local communities through the production of new tax revenue and job creation, but it also contributes a clean, sustainable energy solution for years to come.”

The project is estimated to begin construction next year and reach operation in 2027.