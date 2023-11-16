National Grid Renewables Signs PPAs for Blevins Solar Project

National Grid Renewables has executed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) for its Blevins Solar Project, a 270 MW development located in Falls County, Texas.

Blevins is expected to begin construction next year and reach operations in 2025. Once completed, it will be the second National Grid Renewables project located in Falls County.

“Blevins represents our strong belief that renewable energy projects deliver a sustainable and reliable source of power, all while invigorating the local economies and unlocking new potential for both direct and indirect revenue streams,” says Blake Nixon, president of National Grid Renewables. “Projects like Blevins not only benefit Texas with a clean energy solution, but they also provide reliability and security for the overall electrical grid.”

Under the PPAs, Fujifilm has contracted 125 MW of solar, and Bristol Myers Squibb has contracted 145 MW. For this project, Bristol Myers Squibb worked with Edison Energy LLC as an independent advisor, allowing the company to assess long-term implications of its investment.

“Environmental sustainability is an important component of our business strategy and embedded within our enterprise operations,” says Bristol Myers Squibb’s Danielle Menture. “This agreement is another critical step in our journey towards achieving our goal of 100% purchased electricity from renewable sources and supporting the move toward cleaner energy.”

Fujifilm engaged World Kinect Energy Services to identify renewable energy projects that would accelerate its corporate strategy to cover 100% of the company’s total electricity consumption with green energy in the United States and Canada.

Including the Blevins project, National Grid Renewables has a total investment of nearly 1 GW of renewable energy projects in ERCOT, including Great Plains Wind Farm, Noble Solar & Storage Project and Copperhead Solar & Storage Project.