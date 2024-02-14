National Grid Renewables Starts Construction on Two Minnesota Solar Projects

National Grid Renewables has begun major construction on two southern Minnesota solar projects, both within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator market.

“As a company that was founded and still headquartered in Minnesota, it’s both exciting and rewarding to see this growth in renewable energy happening right in our own backyard,” says National Grid Renewables’ Joe Ibrahim. “These projects will not only provide additional tax revenue and jobs to the local residents, but also extend our commitment to being good neighbors with local and statewide residents.”

Both the 45 MW Fillmore County Solar project and 50 MW Louise Solar project have executed PPAs with Xcel Energy.

The projects will be constructed by Berry Construction and will utilize Series 6 Plus bifacial solar modules developed and produced by First Solar.