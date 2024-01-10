Naturgy Begins Construction on Second U.S. Solar Plant

Naturgy has begun construction on the Grimes project, located in Texas, which has an expected 210 MW capacity.

The facility will have 515,000 PV modules spread over an area of more than 1,600 acres and is expected to be operational by next year, says the group.

Grimes joins 7V Solar Ranch, Naturgy’s first renewable energy project in the U.S., which recently started its operation with a power capacity of 240 MW and an annual generation capacity of 560 GWh. The facility consists of over 555,500 modules spread over 1,900 acres.

Naturgy is currently developing a portfolio of more than 30 solar technology-based projects with a capacity of over 6 GW in the U.S., a strategic market for the group. Outside of Spain, the group has over 3,000 MW of renewable power in operation.