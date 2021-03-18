Nautilus Investment Expands Mainer Access to Community Solar

Nautilus Solar Energy LLC, a long-term owner and operator of community solar projects throughout North America, says it is investing $100 million to bring community solar to Maine, providing thousands of residents an affordable renewable energy choice.

“As a solar industry veteran and a long-time resident of York, Maine, I am thrilled that community solar is finally coming to our state,” says Nick Addivinola, executive director of M&A at Nautilus. “These projects will provide an energy choice for Mainers who do not have access to solar power, such as those who may not have a suitable roof for panels, renters or low-to-moderate income earners. In addition, our projects are bringing jobs, tax revenue and economic growth to the state.”

Community solar is part of Maine’s Net Energy Billing (NEB) program, which was amended in June 2019 by Gov. Janet T. Mills to provide renewable energy benefits, energy efficiency and reduced costs for its residential customers. A new study released in March shows that the NEB program has generated $60 million in economic activity with the potential for nearly $800 million more in new investment into the state. Furthermore, community solar also supports Maine Won’t Wait, the new four-year climate action plan from the Maine Climate Council launched in December 2020.

Nautilus partners closely with communities to produce local tax revenue, bring new job opportunities and deliver energy savings to Mainers. Community solar projects provide a direct benefit to the local economy through the creation of jobs in the fields of consulting, engineering, construction and related workers.

Any residential Central Maine Power utility customer is eligible to subscribe to one of the projects through Nautilus with no upfront cost, no long-term commitment and no cancellation fees. The Nautilus team is currently inviting customers to subscribe to one of its community solar projects located in Androscoggin, Kennebec, Knox, Oxford, Somerset and York Counties.

Those interested in subscribing to one of the community solar farms can sign up, here.

Photo: Nautilus Solar Energy’s local office in York, Maine