New Jersey Signs Multi-State Electricity Transmission Agreement

New Jersey has joined a consortium of ten Northeast states in signing an MOU establishing a framework for coordinated activities aimed at improving interregional transmission planning and development for grid reliability enhancement.

Last year, a group of these states led a request to the U.S. Department of Energy to convene a multi-state initiative, the Northeast States Collaborative on Interregional Transmission, to increase the flow of electricity between three different planning regions in the Northeast and assess offshore wind infrastructure needs and solutions.

The MOU has been signed by New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

“Now more than ever, our electric grid serves as the foundation from which we will continue to build our clean energy future,” says Christine Guhl-Sadovy, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities president.

“As we continue to grow our burgeoning offshore wind industry – while capitalizing on its significant environmental and economic benefits – we will also continue to collaborate with our regional partners to build a transmission network that is increasingly more reliable and resilient.”