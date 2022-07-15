New Jersey Surpasses 4 GW of Solar Installations in the State

New Jersey has surpassed 4 GW of installed solar power, enough to provide electricity to over 500,000 New Jersey households annually, reports the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU). There are now more than 157,000 solar installations statewide, and it is estimated that solar capacity in the state will double in the next four years. This is a critical step on the way to achieving Gov. Murphy’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2050.

“I am thrilled New Jersey has reached this significant 4 GW milestone,” says Joseph L. Fiordaliso, president of New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. “New Jersey has been a leader in solar and our solar initiatives are a key part of our clean energy future. Through successful programs like Community Solar, we are ensuring equitable access to clean energy for all New Jerseyans.”

New Jersey will continue to build on the 4 GW milestone by implementing a wide variety of solar programs throughout the rest of 2022.

Following a successful two-year pilot program, board staff is targeting the third quarter of 2022 to issue the permanent program straw proposal for the Community Solar Energy Program. In year one of the pilot program, the board approved 45 applications representing almost 78 MW in solar energy capacity. In year two of the pilot program, the board approved 105 projects representing 165 MW of planned solar energy capacity; when fully developed, projects in both years have the cumulative capacity to serve approximately 24,000 low to moderate income subscribers.

The board continues to advance the development of its Competitive Solar Incentive (CSI) Program for grid supply and large net-metered solar. Staff has issued a straw proposal and has held three public comment sessions. Board staff anticipates launching this program later in 2022.

The board will also be working to develop and implement a dual-use solar pilot program. Staff anticipates issuing a straw proposal later in the year. The board will continue to move forward with its grid modernization proceeding to solicit ideas for potential improvements to enable faster interconnection and higher levels of distributed energy resource (DER) integration. In June, a draft report was presented at a public meeting with recommendations for interconnection reform, and the Board will continue its work aimed at modernizing the grid in the future.