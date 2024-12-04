New York Awards Slew of Solar Projects

The State of New York has executed contracts for a number of solar projects through the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) 2023 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation.
“New York continues to foster competitive opportunities for the clean energy industry to thrive,” says Gov. Kathy Hochul. “We are delivering on our commitment to make New York more prosperous by harnessing the benefits of a growing clean energy economy, increasing family sustaining jobs and spurring private investment within communities across the state while remaining focused on keeping energy affordable for all New Yorkers.”
The projects include the following:
Central New York
- Scipio Solar, Cordelio Power, Cayuga County
- ELP Granby Solar II, VC Renewables, Oswego County
Finger Lakes
- Trelina Solar Energy Center, NextEra Energy Resources, Seneca County
- Cider Solar Farm, Hecate Energy and Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, Genesee County
- Highview Solar, Cordelio Power, Wyoming County
Mid-Hudson
- Little Pond Solar, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, Orange County
Mohawk Valley
- Tayandenega Solar, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, Montgomery County
- Rock District Solar, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, Schoharie County
- Grassy Knoll Solar, Cordelio Power, Herkimer County
- Flat Hill Solar, Cordelio Power, Herkimer County
- Watkins Road Solar, Cordelio Power, Herkimer County
- Hills Solar, Cordelio Power, Herkimer County
- Flat Stone Solar, Cordelio Power, Oneida County
North Country
- Brookside Solar, AES, Franklin County
Southern Tier
- Valley Solar, Cordelio Power, Tioga County
Western New York
- Bear Ridge Solar, Cypress Creek Renewables, Niagara County