New York Awards Slew of Solar Projects

The State of New York has executed contracts for a number of solar projects through the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) 2023 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation.

“New York continues to foster competitive opportunities for the clean energy industry to thrive,” says Gov. Kathy Hochul. “We are delivering on our commitment to make New York more prosperous by harnessing the benefits of a growing clean energy economy, increasing family sustaining jobs and spurring private investment within communities across the state while remaining focused on keeping energy affordable for all New Yorkers.”

The projects include the following:



Central New York

Scipio Solar, Cordelio Power, Cayuga County

ELP Granby Solar II, VC Renewables, Oswego County

Finger Lakes

Trelina Solar Energy Center, NextEra Energy Resources, Seneca County

Cider Solar Farm, Hecate Energy and Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, Genesee County

Highview Solar, Cordelio Power, Wyoming County

Mid-Hudson

Little Pond Solar, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, Orange County

Mohawk Valley

Tayandenega Solar, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, Montgomery County

Rock District Solar, Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, Schoharie County

Grassy Knoll Solar, Cordelio Power, Herkimer County

Flat Hill Solar, Cordelio Power, Herkimer County

Watkins Road Solar, Cordelio Power, Herkimer County

Hills Solar, Cordelio Power, Herkimer County

Flat Stone Solar, Cordelio Power, Oneida County

North Country

Brookside Solar, AES, Franklin County

Southern Tier

Valley Solar, Cordelio Power, Tioga County

Western New York