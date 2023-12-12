New York Issues Final Siting Permit for Brookside Solar

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) issued a final siting permit for Brookside Solar to develop, design, construct, operate, maintain and decommission a 100 MW solar energy facility in Franklin County.

“New York is taking yet another step forward in building a clean economy,” says Hochul. “By issuing this final siting permit, we’re creating jobs, providing New York families and businesses with clean and sustainable energy, and building a better future for generations of New Yorkers to come.”

The announcement marks the 15th major renewable energy facility permit issued by ORES since 2021. In total, these 15 permits represent over 2.3 GW.

Brookside Solar is expected to provide over $12.7 million in the first 20 years to the county, towns and school districts in the form of payment-in-lieu of taxes and host community agreements to invest in infrastructure, additional services and resources for residents in the communities hosting the facility.

Once completed, this solar facility is expected to generate enough clean energy to power over 16,500 homes and reduce carbon emissions by over 131,000 metric tons, says ORES.