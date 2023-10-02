New York Looking for Partner on 12 MW Solar Project

Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced the auction of New York state’s first “Build-Ready” project to advance large-scale renewable energy development across the state under the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act.

The New York Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is seeking a partner to transform a former mine in St. Lawrence County into one of the largest solar projects in the Adirondack Park: a 12 MW development sited within the boundaries of Benson Mines on a former tailings pile.

“The Benson Mines solar project will transform otherwise underutilized land, supporting local industry while advancing New York’s clean energy transition,” Hochul says. “I look forward to moving forward with this project to provide lower-cost, zero-emission energy to St. Lawrence County residents.”

NYSERDA has entered into an exclusive lease option agreement with Benson Mines Inc. for the project area and has fully permitted the project with the Adirondack Park Agency (APA). NYSERDA has also advanced the project to the mid-stage of the state’s interconnection process and will be providing interconnection cost estimates to eligible bidders.

The agency is the administrator of the state’s Build-Ready program and will facilitate the auction. The awarded bidder will enter into agreements with NYSERDA to buy the project and complete the remaining development and construction needed to bring the project into operation.



NYSERDA will host an informational webinar to provide an overview of the project and the auction process on October 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties can register for the webinar here.



The RFP is being implemented through a two-step process. Step one eligibility applications are due on December 7. Proposers must meet all minimum eligibility qualifications and be invited to submit a proposal in step two. Step two proposals are due on March 14, 2024. Interested proposers can review the application process here.

NYSERDA anticipates notifying the awardee in the second quarter of 2024.

