New York Notches 3 GW Milestone

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, D-N.Y., has announced that 3 GW of solar has been installed across the state, which is enough to power more than half a million homes.

Since the launch of the NY-Sun initiative in 2011, solar has grown 2,100% statewide and declined in cost by 69% while fostering approximately 12,000 jobs across the state, according to a press release from the state. Including the projects that are still under development, this new milestone represents 95% of Cuomo’s goal to install 6 GW of solar by 2025, as mandated in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“As someone who grew up near Lake Erie and saw firsthand the harmful effects caused by emissions from the local steel plant, creating a cleaner, greener future has always been a personal fight for me,” says Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “By reaching the historic milestone of 3 GW of solar installed in New York, we can now power more than a half million homes with clean energy while also creating good jobs and attracting further investment in our state’s green energy economy.”

In 2020, New York ranked first in the nation in community solar installations and second for total installations.