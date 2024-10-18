New York State Achieves Solar Milestone a Year Early

Six GW of distributed solar have been installed across New York, says the state’s governor, Kathy Hochul, achieving the State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act statutory goal a year ahead of schedule.

“Today we celebrate the early achievement of New York’s 6 GW milepost, which brings us one step closer to a reliable and resilient zero-emission grid,” says Governor Hochul.

“Distributed solar is at the heart of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, expanding the availability of renewable energy and delivering substantial benefits for our health, our environment and our economy.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) president and CEO Doreen M. Harris made the announcement at a distributed solar project in the Town of New Scotland. The project, developed by New Leaf Energy and owned by Generate Capital, includes a 5.7 MW solar array. The project participates in the Solar for All pilot program with utility partner National Grid where the energy harnessed by this project benefits low-income households.

In anticipation of the success, three years ago Governor Hochul directed NYSERDA and the Department of Public Service to expand the goal to 10 GW by 2030. With 6 GW complete, the state is so far ahead of schedule for reaching the expanded goal, with 3.4 GW already in development.

Last year was also the state’s most productive year ever for solar installations, with 885 MW of capacity installed.

The Solar for All program, which is administered through NYSERDA, allows solar project developers to partner with National Grid to provide additional bill savings to low-income customers in their Energy Affordability Program.

The Public Service Commission has approved an order to replicate NYSERDA’s Solar for All pilot program statewide, including solar projects in National Grid, ConEdison, Orange and Rockland, New York State Electric and Gas, Central Hudson Gas & Electric and Rochester Gas and Electric utility territories.

In April, NYSERDA was selected to receive nearly $250 million from the EPA Solar for All program to enhance New York State’s existing portfolio of solar deployment, technical assistance and workforce development programs. As part of the grant funding, the New York State Housing and Community Renewal, the New York City Department of Environmental Protection and New York City Housing Preservation and Development will also implement new programs that target specific barriers to solar deployment for this population.