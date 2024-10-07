NMPRC Raises Community Solar Program’s Statewide Capacity Cap

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) has approved amending a rule to the state’s community solar program, establishing an annual statewide capacity cap of 300 MW, effective November 1.

The Community Solar Act originally set an initial statewide capacity cap of 200 MW, proportionally allocated to the three investor-owned utilities operating across the state: Public Service Company of New Mexico, with 125 MW; Southwestern Public Service Company, with 45 MW and El Paso Electric Company, with 30 MW. The commission says these allocations will be reviewed later to accommodate the capacity cap increase.

During the rulemaking process, the proposal received comments in favor of raising the capacity cap, including from the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

