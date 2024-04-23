New York to Install Solar Carport, BESS at JFK Airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the New York Power Authority (NYPA) began construction of what the state calls its largest onsite solar plus storage project to date: a solar carport canopy at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Once operational, the project is expected to help power the AirTrain and reduce electricity costs for residents of low-income neighborhoods in Queens. Located in the airport’s long-term parking lot 9, the JFK solar carport will be erected as a canopy, and is expected to generate 12 MW. The project will also include a 7.5 MW BESS.

“We are breaking ground on a game-changing solar project, which will give power to the AirTrain and support thousands of families in Queens,” says New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul. “Supporting local minority- and women-owned businesses, this project will deepen our investment in the community while pushing forward New York’s nation-leading climate goals.”

The project is set to be built in two phases. Phase 1 is expected to deliver energy by next March. Phase 2 is expected to deliver energy to Con Edison for the surrounding community in April 2026.