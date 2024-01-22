Nexamp Sets Second Headquarters in Chicago in Midwest Focus

Nexamp has announced that its Chicago office will serve as the company’s second national headquarters, planning to add an additional 50 team members there by 2026.

The expansion is part of more than $2 billion in planned Illinois investments through the company’s existing and in-development projects.

“We began our work in Illinois in 2018 in response to the Future Energy Jobs Act, which created the state’s first community solar program and sought to accelerate Illinois’ decarbonization efforts,” says Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai.

“Thanks to Governor Pritzker’s leadership in securing the passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021, Illinois is our fastest growing market. But the state is far more than just an attractive market for solar generation. For Nexamp, it’s a state which shares our vision of a cleaner, more equitable energy future powered by a diverse, equitable, and skilled workforce. As we sought a location for a second headquarters, Illinois was the natural choice because of our mutual interest in seeing clean energy work for, and do right by, everyone.”

Nexamp’s first Chicago office opened in 2019 and has since grown from five to 80 team members. The company has roughly 75 projects in operation or under development in the state that it estimates will generate close to 300 MW.