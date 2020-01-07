Nexamp to Develop Three Community Solar Projects in NJ

Nexamp, a company that develops and constructs community solar projects, has been selected to build three new projects totaling more than 11 MW in New Jersey as part of the state’s Community Solar Energy Pilot Program.

The projects awarded to Nexamp include two 5 MW arrays that will be constructed on a closed Woodbine landfill and a 1.24 MW facility on a rooftop in South Brunswick Township. Nexamp is co-developing these projects with Infiniti Energy Services LLC, a full-service solar company based in Howell, N.J.

Administered by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, the pilot program reserves 40% of overall program capacity for projects in which at least 51% of the project’s capacity serves low-to -moderate-income (LMI) communities, which is an important component of Governor Murphy’s clean energy agenda. All three Nexamp projects are dedicated solely to LMI residents.

“Our mission as a company is to make energy clean, simple and accessible, which mirrors the goals of New Jersey’s pilot program for community solar,” says Zaid Ashai, CEO of Nexamp. “We look forward to working with these communities to make the many benefits of solar equally available to everyone. With thousands of community solar customers across multiple states today, Nexamp has a proven record of success in developing programs that work.”

The Nexamp community solar program is unique in that it requires no credit check to enroll, there are no upfront costs and there is no fee to cancel. Homeowners, renters, small businesses, nonprofits and others are eligible to participate.