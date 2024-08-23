Nexamp, TurningPoint Energy Complete 9.4 MW Rhode Island Solar Farm

Nexamp and TurningPoint Energy (TPE) have completed a 9.4 MW solar farm in Warren, R.I., which includes two co-located solar arrays made up of 17,000 modules.

The project repurposes acreage previously developed as a golf course.

TPE developed the project, and Nexamp built, owns and operates it. Construction began in 2022, with power first delivered to the grid last month. Located in the Rhode Island Energy service territory, it is part of the state’s Virtual Net Metering program, serving schools, non-profits and municipalities.

“This is our largest solar project in Rhode Island to date, adding to our rapidly growing national solar portfolio and extending our longstanding relationship with TPE as a valued development partner,” says Jenn DeLaney, vice president of channel operations at Nexamp.

“Each project we build, whether we develop it ourselves or work with partners, represents a long-term commitment to the host community and an opportunity to make renewable energy more widely available to all. We are pleased to bring the benefits of solar to important local organizations with this latest project in Warren.”

This solar project is set to provide energy savings to 15 area non-profit organizations, schools, cities and towns that have signed an energy sales agreement with Nexamp and get their power from Rhode Island Energy.