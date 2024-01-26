NexWafe Expands Solar Wafer Production to U.S.

NexWafe has established a U.S. subsidiary to evaluate the development of solar wafer production, with an initial target volume of 6 GW, in the country.

The project will leverage the company’s EpiNex production technology. As part of the expansion, NexWafe appointed solar industry veteran Jonathan Pickering as vice president of business development for North America to spearhead regional operations. Pickering was previously president of JA Solar Americas, and a former vice president at Applied Materials.

Along with other solar supply chain manufacturers, NexWafe will work with the Administration to leverage IRA incentives to realize the company’s vision of gigawatt-scale wafer manufacturing in North America. As a front runner in bringing solar wafer production to the U.S., NexWafe further demonstrates its commitment to the energy transition.

“Silicon wafers are critical materials for the energy transition, and Jonathan’s leadership will be key as we embark on establishing gigawatt-scale wafer manufacturing in the U.S.,” said Davor Sutija, CEO of NexWafe. “His extensive experience and proven expertise in solar technology complement the strength of our established leadership team.”