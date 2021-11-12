Nick Grindstaff Transitions to Orbital Energy’s Chief Financial Officer Position

Orbital Energy Group Inc. has named Nick Grindstaff as the company’s new CFO, effective November 16, 2021. Grindstaff will replace Daniel Ford, who will remain with the company for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition.

“Orbital Energy Group continues to increase in scope, size and complexity, making it strategically important for its executive team to reside in one location, which is our headquarters in Houston,” says Jim O’Neil, vice chairman and CEO of Orbital Energy Group. “Dan has done a tremendous job for me as CFO and built a great team. We respect his decision to remain in Portland where he has a strong foundation of friends and family, and I wish him much success in his future endeavors,”

“I have had the pleasure of working with Nick in the past. His knowledge, expertise and relationships with key stakeholders in the infrastructure markets we serve are unparalleled,” adds O’Neil, “We are very fortunate to have Nick as a member of our leadership team as we profitably grow OEG for years to come.”

Grindstaff has more than 20 years of experience in the infrastructure services industry. Most recently, he served as vice president of finance and treasurer at Quanta Services, an international provider of specialty contracting services.

“I am excited to join the Orbital Energy team and to work with Jim again,” comments Grindstaff. “The company has made great strides in their transformation of becoming a full-service infrastructure platform and I look forward to contributing toward execution of their strategic objectives.”

Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s group of businesses includes Orbital Power Services, Orbital Solar Services, Orbital Telecom Services and Orbital Gas Systems.