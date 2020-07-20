NIPSCO Adds Two Indiana Solar Projects to Portfolio

NIPSCO, a subsidiary of NiSource Inc., has entered the next phase of its plans to transition to cleaner energy resources with the addition of two new solar farms that will be based in central Indiana.

The announcement is part of the energy provider’s ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ initiative – a customer-centric effort focused on delivering a more affordable, reliable and sustainable energy mix for the future.

The 200 MW Brickyard Solar project will be developed, constructed, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC. The project will be located in Boone County and will include an estimated 675,000 solar panels. NIPSCO will purchase the power directly from Brickyard Solar.

The Greensboro Solar project will be developed, constructed, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC and will provide 100 MW of solar energy – along with 30 MW of battery storage. It will be located in Henry County. The project will include an estimated 329,500 solar panels. NIPSCO will purchase the power directly from Greensboro Solar.

“Renewable energy technology continues to advance and it plays an essential role in our progression toward providing lower-cost energy resources, while maintaining the reliability our customers expect,” says Mike Hooper, president of NIPSCO.

“This latest addition is another exciting step forward for our customers and the state of Indiana as we look toward the future,” he adds.

NIPSCO plans to be coal-free by 2028. The company is adding a combination of renewable energy sources including wind, solar and battery storage technology to its existing natural gas generation resources. Several Indiana-based wind projects have previously been announced and construction activity is underway.

NIPSCO has finalized two 20-year purchase power agreements (PPAs) with subsidiaries of renewable energy developer NextEra Energy Resources LLC, for the electricity generated by the two solar projects. The new solar capacity is expected to be in operation by mid-2023 with the two announced projects representing approximately 300 MW of nameplate capacity.

The two projects were selected following a comprehensive review of bids submitted through the all-source request for proposal (RFP) process that NIPSCO underwent in late 2019 – which continues to affirm the conclusions of the 2018 NIPSCO integrated resource plan (IRP) that wind and solar resources were shown to be lower-cost options for customers compared to other energy resource options.

NIPSCO has requested the addition of these new projects to its supply portfolio in filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

NIPSCO expects to announce additional renewable projects later this year. To learn about NIPSCO’s ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ plans, click here.