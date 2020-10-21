NIPSCO Boosting Indiana Solar with Three New Energy Centers

Northern Indiana Public Service Co. LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc., says it will bring an additional 900 MW to Indiana – with the Dunns Bridge I, Dunns Bridge II and Cavalry Solar Energy Centers – as part of the company’s long-term generation strategy.

NIPSCO has finalized three build transfer agreements with subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources LLC, a renewable energy generator. The solar projects are expected to begin construction in 2022 and expected to be operational in 2022 and 2023. NextEra Energy Resources will construct the projects and NIPSCO will enter into joint ventures to own, operate and maintain some facets of these assets once construction is complete.

“The addition of these three solar projects and associated battery storage is an investment in the future of Indiana and the future of NIPSCO, as we deliver on our promise of bringing safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers,” says Mike Hooper, president of NIPSCO. “Renewable technology continues to advance. We are proud to be working with NextEra Energy Resources on the Dunns Bridge and Cavalry solar projects as we continue to implement our ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ plan.”

The investment in this new generation will bring economic benefits to Indiana including both construction and long-term operating and maintenance jobs, along with enhancing the county tax base.

The Indiana-based Dunns Bridge I, Dunns Bridge II and Cavalry solar projects were selected through a request for proposal (RFP) solicitation that NIPSCO ran as part of its ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ generation transition, which was announced in its 2018 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The three latest NIPSCO projects were selected following a comprehensive review of bids submitted through the all source RFP process that NIPSCO underwent in late 2019.

NIPSCO will request the addition of these new projects to its supply portfolio in filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

NIPSCO’s three new solar projects include:

-Dunns Bridge Solar I. The 265 MW solar project will be located in Jasper County. The project will include an estimated 900,000 solar panels and is expected to be operational in 2022

-Dunns Bridge Solar II. This project will have 435 MW of solar paired with 75 MW of battery storage and will also be located in Jasper County. The project will include an estimated 1,500,000 solar panels and is expected to be operational in 2023

-Cavalry Solar. This project will have 200 MW of solar with 60 MW of battery storage and will be located in White County. The project will include an estimated 650,000 solar panels and is expected to be operational in late 2023

Cavalry Solar is expected to generate approximately $25 million in additional revenue for White County over the life of the project and approximately 200 jobs during construction. Dunns Bridge Solar I & II are expected to generate approximately $59 million in additional tax revenue for Jasper County over the life of the projects and approximately 300 jobs during construction.

To learn more about Dunns Bridge Solar I & II, click here.

To learn more about Cavalry Solar, click here.