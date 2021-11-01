NIPSCO Breaks Ground on First Two Solar Projects in Indiana

NiSource Inc. subsidiary Northern Indiana Public Service Co.’s (NIPSCO) first two Indiana-based solar projects, Indiana Crossroads Solar and Dunns Bridge Solar I, have broken ground and are currently under construction, expected to be online and operating in 2022.

“Breaking ground on our first two solar projects is a critical next step in the evolution of our ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ electric generation transition plan,” says Mike Hooper, NIPSCO’s president. “We’re proud to be investing in our state and local economies with these two Indiana projects designed to generate lower-cost, sustainable energy.”

Dunns Bridge Solar I is a 265 MW facility located in Jasper County, Ind. A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC is constructing the project. Dunns Bridge Solar I will include an estimated 900,000 solar panels, is expected to be operational in 2022. The second phase of the project, Dunns Bridge Solar II, which will also be constructed by NextEra Energy Resources, will have 435 MW of solar paired with 75 MW of battery storage. Dunns Bridge Solar II will include an estimated 1,500,000 solar panels and is expected to be operational in 2023. NextEra Energy Resources will sell both completed projects to NIPSCO.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with NextEra Energy Resources and NIPSCO to deliver one of the largest solar investments in the nation, right here in Jasper County, Indiana,” states Stephen Eastridge, Jasper County’s economic development director. “Dunns Bridge Solar will provide a sustainable future for Jasper County, by injecting much-needed tax base and jobs, both construction and permanent, into our local economy.”

The Dunns Bridge Solar I & II projects were originally developed by Orion Wind Resources LLC, a joint venture between Orion Renewable Energy Group LLC and MAP Energy.

Indiana Crossroads Solar is a 200 MW solar farm located in White County, Ind. EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) is developing and constructing the project. The solar park will be a joint venture between NIPSCO and EDPR.

“Indiana Crossroads Solar Park is the fourth project EDPR NA and NIPSCO have collaborated on, and we are pleased to expand our partnership with NIPSCO and our presence in the Hoosier State,” says Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America’s CEO. “White County has long embraced renewable energy projects, and the addition of the Indiana Crossroads Solar Park will mean even more economic and environmental benefits for the local community.”

These solar projects were selected through a Request for Proposal (RFP) solicitation in 2019 that NIPSCO conducted as part of its “Your Energy, Your Future” electric generation strategy.

With these two solar projects, two completed wind farms and 10 more renewable projects planned or under construction, NIPSCO will have a total of 14 completed renewable projects by the end of 2023. These projects include a combination of similar joint venture agreements and power purchase agreements.