NIPSCO Completes Third Solar Project

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) has completed its solar project, Cavalry Solar, which is now online and operating.

“The completion of Cavalry Solar, the third solar project in NIPSCO’s generating mix, is a crucial step in advancing our energy generation transition plan to provide sustainable, cost-effective and reliable energy now and into the future,” says Vince Parisi, NIPSCO president and chief operating officer.

“The inclusion of battery energy storage is an example of the advancing technology we’re incorporating into our energy transition to best meet the needs of our customers.”

Cavalry Energy Center, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, developed and constructed the 200 MW solar facility with an additional 45 MW of battery energy storage capability located in White County, Ind.

Cavalry Solar joins two other solar projects in NIPSCO’s electric generating portfolio: Indiana Crossroads Solar, also located in White County, and Dunns Bridge I Solar located in Jasper County.

Dunns Bridge II Solar, located in Jasper and Starke counties, is under construction by another subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources.