NIPSCO, EDP Renewables Execute BTA for Indiana Solar Project

EDP Renewables SA (EDPR), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, and Northern Indiana Public Service Co. LLC (NIPSCO) have executed a build & transfer agreement (BTA) for an Indiana solar energy project.

The BTA will allow for the construction of the 200 MW Indiana Crossroads Solar Park in White County, Ind., which is anticipated to become operational in 2022. NIPSCO will enter into a joint venture once construction is complete. The agreement marks the fourth project EDPR NA and NIPSCO have partnered on together.

“EDP Renewables is proud to work with NIPSCO to bring this solar project to White County,” says Miguel Prado, CEO of EDP Renewables North America. “It is not only critical to the success of clean energy in Indiana but for the state’s economy as a whole. EDPR NA is committed to accelerating the current energy transition in Indiana that is creating economic growth, attracting new businesses and positioning the state at the forefront of renewable energy innovation.”

The addition of the 200 MW Riverstart Solar Park, currently under construction in Randolph County, will soon propel the company’s operational generation to 1.6 GW in Indiana. With the inclusion of the three projects EDPR NA and NIPSCO have partnered on through BTAs, EDPR NA has developed a total of approximately 2,200 MW of renewable energy projects in the state.

The Indiana Crossroads Solar Park adds to 11 renewable energy projects previously announced as part of NiSource’s customer-centric “Your Energy, Your Future” initiative, which includes the generation transition plan at NIPSCO. The NIPSCO projects include a combination of similar joint ventures and power purchase agreements.