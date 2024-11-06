NNTC, BluEarth Reach Financial Close on QuA-ymn Solar with CIB

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council (NNTC) and BluEarth Renewables have achieved financial close on a $35 million loan towards quA-ymn Solar.

The project will be located on reclaimed land in the Highland Valley Copper Mine, southwest of Kamloops, British Columbia. It is a partnership between the member communities of the NNTC and BluEarth.

The partnership is slated to construct and operate a 15 MW solar facility which will connect into BC Hydro’s energy grid. The project is currently under construction.

Through the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative (ICII), the CIB is investing in projects which provide a service or a direct benefit to Indigenous communities. This project represents the CIB’s first ICII clean power loan to reach financial close in British Columbia.

“This is an important project for the NNTC and our member communities and confirms for us that the disciplined and principled approach the NNTC has taken best protects Nlaka’pamux title and rights,” says Ehren Cory, CEO at Canada Infrastructure Bank.