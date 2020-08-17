Northrop Grumman Agrees to Madison Solar Offtake Deal

Northrop Grumman Corp. has agreed to take the electricity generated at Madison Solar as well as the renewable energy credits, under long-term agreements.

Northrop Grumman anticipates that the facility will provide enough renewable power to the grid to match 100% of its Virginia manufacturing and office operations’ electricity use.

“If we can help our customers – both large and small – add more renewables and provide cleaner electricity,” says Robert M. Blue, Dominion’s executive vice president and co-chief operating officer.

“That’s a win for our customers and Virginia,” he adds.

As part of the Virginia Clean Economy Act’s requirement for zero-carbon electricity by 2045, over the next 15 years, Dominion Energy plans to add about 16,000 MW of solar generating capacity through company-owned projects and power purchase agreements signed with third-party developers in Virginia. It has also met its stated 2018 goal of bringing online, beginning development on or signing contracts for 3,000 MW of solar and wind generating capacity in Virginia by the beginning of 2022.

About 660 acres of land along State Route 20 in Locust Grove, Va., are being purchased to house the solar development.

Photo: Madison Solar’s landing page