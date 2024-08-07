NorthStar Clean Energy, GM Launch Newport Solar 

NorthStar Clean Energy has opened Newport Solar, a 180 MW project designed to source renewable electricity for General Motors’ operations in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) territory.

The single-axis photovoltaic project is located in Arkansas.

“NorthStar is committed to helping our customers reach their sustainability and business goals and the Newport Solar project demonstrates how our approach enables companies like General Motors to achieve both,” says Brian Hartmann, president of NorthStar Clean Energy.

“The collaboration with GM exemplifies our shared obligation towards creating a future powered by renewable energy.”